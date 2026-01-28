Chai is an integral part of the country's culture and daily life. For many, a cup of hot, spiced tea is a comforting ritual that starts their morning on the right note and helps them unwind after a tiring day. However, not everyone enjoys the bold flavours and spices that typically go into traditional Indian tea. In a video shared by Tweak India, content creator and actress Prajakta Koli introduced her unique recipe for a "No Masala" chai, which is sure to appeal to those who prefer a milder flavour profile.





Explaining her method, Prajakta said, "You boil the water, and as soon as it comes to a boil, you turn the flame off. Then you add your tea leaves and cover it. I cover my tea for around 30 seconds because I like it that way, but you can experiment and see what works for you. Then remove and filter. After that, add the amount of milk and sugar you prefer, so you can actually taste the tea."





Check out the full video below:

The actress revealed that she does not like any spices in her tea. "The way my parents make tea, they add a little bit of ginger. I understand that masala chai is a vibe for a lot of people, and sure, enjoy it. I am just saying that for me, when I am having chai, I like to taste the chai. So all the masalas, the adrak, the chai masala and the elaichi, I do not like them," she said.





Prajakta further shared that nobody in her family or friend circle enjoys the tea she makes. "Nobody likes it when I make chai, which is even better because then no one ever asks me to make chai at home," she concluded.





Would you like to try Prajakta Koli's "no masala" chai? Let us know in the comments section below.