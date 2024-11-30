Priyanka Chopra is a food aficionado, and her social media stories often offer a glimpse into her personal connection with good food. In a recent post on Instagram, she shared a series of snaps from her lavish Thanksgiving dinner at their home sweet home in London. Of course, there was pumpkin and apple pie. Next, we get a close look at the caramelised lattice crust stuffed with apple slices. And then chocolate chip caramel cookies, juice and roasted turkey added layers of deliciousness to her feast. Don't miss the upside-down pineapple cake with cherries on top.

Priyanka also shared images of the personalised gift bags specially designed for guests on behalf of her daughter Malti. The last photo showed the decorative dinner table at Priyanka's home, which showed images of their Thanksgiving place cards featuring the names Nick, Malti, and Priyanka. This was quite a lavish Thanksgiving dinner with her close ones.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra showed her fans what she ate with her October photo dump on Instagram. The post begins with the actor flaunting her toned abs, but it soon transitioned into a mouth-watering showcase of her culinary explorations that month. One snap featured a cute ceramic Guinness White Espresso mug filled with whipped coffee, showing her love for the beverage while sipping from her favourite cup. Then, she teased everyone with a delectable platter that appeared to be a steak pie with gravy, complemented by soy sauce and sauteed green vegetables. Another photo also featured a plate full of mini pastries with decorative eyes, another Halloween treat named "Char-SPOOK-Erie", and a closer look at the Devonshire bar menu. Read on to know more.

What do you think about Priyanka's scrumptious food diaries? Do let us know.