The concept of vegetarian and vegan diets has been taking off in the past few years. A lot of people are giving up meat and dairy in favour of completely plant-based diets. There are people who support both sides of the argument and this often starts up debates on social media. Recently, a Twitter user named @SubuhiKhan01 shared a post about her vegetarian meal and said she was proud of being one. Her views, however, landed her in the middle of a social media controversy. Take a look:

The post was shared on June 28, 2023, and it has gone viral, receiving over 3 million views and 38.3k likes. The numbers have only been going up as the controversy fuels further. Khan had shared a photo of her home-cooked meal with rice, vegetables in green sauce and what seemed to be some dal. Calling the meal 'guilt-free' she said that she is proud to be a vegetarian. "Proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety and fear. #SayNoAnimalSacrifice," she wrote in the caption.

The post about guilt-free vegetarian meal got a flurry of reactions from internet users. Many pointed out that plants were living things too. "If I remember my biology lessons correctly, Plants are living things too," said one user while another added, "Being vegetarian is not a flex!". "If you're a vegetarian, great, good for you. If you consume meat, great, good for you. Try not to impose your nonsense and your ideas of panic and guilt and fear on other people," commented another one.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

What did you think of the post by the Twitter user about being a vegetarian? Tell us in the comments.