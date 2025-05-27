Champion shuttler PV Sindhu is a true foodie at heart. The star is always eager to explore authentic local cuisines during her travels. Her latest culinary adventure took her to Singapore, where she visited the iconic Sin Hoi Sai Eating House – a place she fondly refers to as her husband Venkata Datta Sai's “second home” for the past 15 years. Sharing a glimpse of the experience on Instagram, PV Sindhu posted a photo featuring a table full of delicious, partially savoured dishes, along with a warm group shot with the restaurant's staff. Praising the restaurant for its unique flavours and nostalgic value, she wrote, “How can we be in Singapore and not eat at our beloved Aunty's Sin Hoi? My husband's second home for 15 years now.”





Also Read: Viral Now: Pune Woman Munches On Cookies During Work Call. Here's What Her Manager Said





Sin Hoi Sai Eating House, nestled at 187 East Coast Road in Singapore's Katong district, is a beloved zi char (Chinese home-style cooking) restaurant that has been serving locals and tourists since the early 1980s. Renowned for its extensive menu of over 100 dishes, the restaurant offers a variety of options ranging from fresh seafood to vegetarian-friendly mock meat dishes. Signature items include chilli crab, marmite chicken and prawn paste chicken.

Watch the full post below:

This is not the first time PV Sindhu has delighted her fans with glimpses from her food diaries. Previously, when her friends celebrated her 27th birthday, they surprised her with a delicious cake, colourful balloons and a beautiful bouquet. The badminton player soon shared a few pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram to update her fans. "Late night surprises. Thank you, guys," she wrote in the caption. Read on to know more.





Before that, PV Sindhu was seen relishing ice cream with PM Narendra Modi. It happened during the Tokyo Olympics when PM Modi promised the badminton champion that he would eat her favourite ice cream with her after her splendid performance. Keeping his promise, a couple of photos shared by the Olympian show them together near an ice cream parlour. Sharing the photos, she mentioned, "Glad to have got the opportunity to finally have an ice cream with our Hon'ble PM." Click here to read more.





Also Read: Watch: Woman Gets Barcode Tattoo That Can Actually Be Scanned, Wows Internet





PV Sindhu's food delights are surely drool-worthy. Agree?