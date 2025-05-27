Have you ever been caught eating something during a virtual work call? If yes, you might relate to a post currently making the rounds online. A Pune-based X user recently shared what happened when she started munching on a treat during an online meeting. Although her camera seemed to have been off, the noise of her snacking reached her manager through her unmuted mic. The latter sent her a separate message about the same, which has left many people in stitches. The now-viral X post was shared by a user named Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11).

Dhimahi attached two photos to the post. One shows the chunky coconut cookies she was relishing. The other is a screenshot of her manager's message. In the caption, she wrote, "Today I couldn't control myself and started snacking on my fav cookies during a work call, thinking mic mei kya hi awaz aaegi [...thinking it's noise won't mostly be heard over a mic]. And this is how my manager reacted. The text read, "Dhimahi, please mute yourself, biskut ki kurum kurum ki awaazein aa rahi hai... [we can hear the noise of biscuits being munched]."

X users had a lot to say about this viral post. Many of them came up with witty and hilarious responses. Some users found the situation quite relatable and shared similar examples from their own lives. Others were struck by the funny way of describing the cookies' sound as "kurum kurum." Read some of the reactions below:

Before this, another food-related interaction between a manager and an employee went viral on social media. A woman took to X to share how her manager decided to give her the day off and also treat her to pizza so she could enjoy watching an important cricket match. Click here to read the full story.