Rakul Preet Singh is currently vacationing in Finland with her friends. From “dancing through the northern lights” to enjoying the beauty of the snow-capped terrains, the actress is truly having the time of her life. Going by the latest update, Rakul did a “3-hour hike in the snow in sub-zero temperature.” On accomplishing the feat, she and her crew treated themselves to a yummy indulgence. No, it wasn't any exquisite dessert or a fancy meal - instead, Rakul's reward was delicious parathas. In the photo - originally shared by Vasuki Punj - the actress along with her girlfriends is seen savouring parathas, wrapped in a foil. We could also spot a small hot case, among many other things.

“There is always a time and place for parathas… Like in the snow post a 3-hour hike in sub-zero temperatures. P.S: Always include one masterchef in your crew,” the caption read.

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's quick meal session:

We won't blame you if Rakul Preet Singh's paratha indulgence, in the middle of snow-capped terrains of Finland, has triggered your hunger. After all, these Indian flatbreads stuffed with various fillings and spices are a delectable treat. Put on the chef's hat now and try out these paratha recipes.

1. Dal Ka Paratha

If there is one delicious way to use that leftover dal and dough, it is by making parathas. Mix the dal with some additional spices, dough and onions. Roll out the parathas and cook them well. Recipe here.

2. Aloo Ka Paratha

Aloo paratha served with oodles of ghee, butter or curd is the ultimate foodie satisfaction. Agree? Click here for the full recipe.

3. Achaar Paratha

This recipe brings together two of the most loved Indian foods - Achaar and Paratha. Try filling your boring paratha with the masala of achaar to give a tangy twist to your regular weekday meals. Get the recipe here.

4. Mixed Vegetable Paratha

Presenting the tastiest way to eat fresh veggies - pack them along with a variety of spices in the dough made of wheat flour. Prepare parathas with desi ghee and voila. Devour! Recipe here.

5. Egg Paratha

Give a protein treatment to your parathas while keeping the taste intact. Eggs and parathas are one combination that can never go wrong. It will keep you fuelled through the day. Recipe? Click here.

Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in the film, The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

