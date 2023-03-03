There is no dearth of unique (read: bizarre) content on the internet. Every now and then, we stumble upon videos featuring people experimenting with different food combinations. From ice cream pani puri, and Fanta Maggi to chocolate chai, chocolate omelette and more, the list goes on. While some of these food combinations gain accolades, some receive flak on social media. If you thought you have seen it all by now, then let us tell you, it's too early to draw a conclusion. That's right! We recently came across another such social media post that features a Malaysian ramen bar, serving a bowl of ramen with croissants on the top.





Shozo Kamizato, who owns a ramen bar in Malaysia, recently introduced this not-so-conventional ramen bowl in his restaurant. While croissant is conventionally paired with coffee (or jam), according to Shozo Kamizato, this unique pairing will bring the best of both worlds on one plate. He took to Instagram to announce the launch of this 'unique' dish. According to him, "Our Mission is to bring the authentic Japanese Ramen Experience to each and every one of you. But, this time around, we are proud to introduce a one-of-a-kind collaboration bowl. Yes, you heard it right! Noodle and Bread together. Sounds heavy meal, is it? But, don't worry, it's not!"

He further went on to describe the dish and said, the bowl features a buttery, flaky bread, set on creamy Tonkotsu miso soup. "Our Croissant Ramen Bowl is a combination of black garlic curry soup with 2 slices of Chasu, topped with brown shimenji mushrooms, bean sprouts, cabbage, egg and croissant," the description reads. Take a look:





But it seems the idea of mixing bread and ramen didn't go well with the people on the internet. Some were left totally confused, while some disapproved of it!





"If you keep on putting out this kind of content, I will just boycott you," read a comment. Another person wrote, "As an Asian, this is embarrassing! You give reasons to fight. Sometimes, it is good to set some boundaries." A third comment read, "Please just sell normal ramen." Another person wrote, "Shock factor sells... what else is there to say!" A comment also read, "Are you serious?!"





If given a chance, would you want to try out this dish? Share your thoughts in the comments below.