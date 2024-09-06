Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's food adventures always delight fans. Whether it's Ranbir flying in Alia's favourite cake from abroad for her birthday or their grand family celebrations, their food stories are unmissable. Recently, private chef Suryansh Singh Kanwar cooked for the couple for a few days. In an Instagram video, Suryansh shared a glimpse of the dishes he prepared. The video starts with the chef posing with Ranbir and Alia, followed by a mouthwatering montage of the food. The video showcases dosa cooking on a griddle, a beautifully plated omelette, a lentil dish, egg appam, hummus, spaghetti and meatballs, fried rice, custard, banana cinnamon toast, coconut chutney, and more.

And that is not all—Alia and Ranbir also enjoyed grilled salmon, tofu in black bean sauce, tortellini pasta, porridge with chopped dry fruits and other delicious treats. What a spread. “Cooked up some magic for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt over the past few days! Had such a great time working for this very cutesy couple!” read the text attached to the post.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are always careful about their diet. While Ranbir was preparing for his role in Animal, his private chef, Ramaskanda Shastry, shared on Instagram the special “effort” he put into the actor's diet. He posted pictures with Ranbir and included a detailed note about his efforts.

The note read, “When the prep for Animal began, we knew we were preparing for something ‘MASSive.' Since it was crucial for Ranbir's character to look a certain way, it was essential that he gained some weight and muscle, and so, we put all our effort into his diet. No matter where we travelled to shoot, no matter how difficult the conditions in which we were shooting, Ranbir didn't ever compromise on his diet. The Animal Diet was mainly eating large quantities of nutritious food, that helped build his body. We kept track of what he was eating and made sure he was consistently eating even during the diet fluctuations throughout the movie.”

We cannot wait to share more foodie stories of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.