Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, deserves a round of applause. On Monday, the two-year-old treated her mother to a "7-course meal." Curious to know what she cooked? Alia shared a picture of the meal on her Instagram stories. The spread featured several plates filled with colorful modeling clay, shaped to resemble food items. In the caption, Alia wrote, "My 7-course meal with love from my favourite chef.” While Alia Bhatt didn't mention Raha's name, it is pretty clear that Raha must be the one behind the spread.





Also Read: Masaba Gupta Gives A Glimpse Of Her Daily Diet Six Months After Giving Birth

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt often shares her cooking vlogs on YouTube. In her latest series, In My Mama's Kitchen, the actress made an apple crumble with her mother, Soni Razdan. The veteran star instructed her daughter to watch her cook first. The duo had a lot of fun making this simple yet delicious dish. After the treat was ready, Alia taste-tested the dessert and decided to save some for her sister, Shaheen, and daughter, Raha. Towards the end of the video, we also saw a BTS shot where Alia accidentally burned her hand and was quickly rushed by her mother to run it under cold water.

Watch the full video here:







Last month, Alia Bhatt hosted a pre-birthday bash for the media, and of course, her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, was by her side. The celebration was intimate yet full of joy, as Alia cut a gorgeous two-tier cake in front of the media. Her birthday cake was a beautiful creation with a buttercream finish, decorated with fresh flowers and what appeared to be berries. Read the full story here.





Also Read: Hina Khan Can't Do Without Her Coffee And Bagel. Here's Proof You Might Need





We are looking forward to Alia Bhatt's foodie adventures