'Simmba' Actor Ranveer Singh Is A Fan of Samosas Sold At This Iconic Theatre In Mumbai! 

As 'Simmba' continues to break records at the Box office, Ranveer Singh took a trip to G7 Multiplex in Bandra, also popularly known as Gaiety Cinemas to gauge audience reactions. Singh, who was vacationing in Sri Lanka with wife Deepika Padukone, headed to the iconic theatre soon after landing in town, and also went to the projection room while the film was being screened. Moreover, he also stopped by and gorged on his favourite at Gaiety. He posted an Instagram story holding a samosa and captioned it "#gaiety ka samosa #essential". The flaky and crunchy samosa is almost as iconic as the theatre itself. Samosas have been a favourite movie-time companion of Mumbaikars long before caramel popcorns and nachos invaded the scene. Stuffed with spicy peas and mashed potatoes, this samosa still manages to find many admirers, one of whom is actor Ranveer Singh.





(Also Read: Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding: These Traditional Sindhi Dishes Were Reportedly Served To Guests)





Ranveer Sigh loves samosas of Gaiety

Ranveer also posted a picture of delectable chocolate ice cream in a cone, another speciality of Gaiety Galaxy. He may be one of country's most loved fitness icons, but Ranveer has never shied away from admitting his love for greasy desi treats. In one of his interviews, he said that he enjoys Indian mutton dishes and is also very fond of Indo-Chinese delicacies, especially the road-side noodles loaded with spices. He is also fond of Indian sweets.





(Also Read: U.S. Restaurant Names A Dish After Deepika Padukone: Ranveer Singh's Reaction Is Hilarious!)





Ranveer, who is currently basking in the success of Simmba, a masala entertainer directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Sara Ali Khan, is gearing up to promote his next outing on screen with Gully Boy, where he would be playing the role of a rapper from Dharavi.





The first look of Gully Boy was very well received by audience, who were taken aback by actor's fine rapping skills. It is also the first time where he would be paired with Alia Bhatt. Gully Boy would hit the screens on 14th February 2019.









