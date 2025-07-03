Rashmika Mandanna's culinary escapades always delight her fans. During a recent whirlwind day in London, the actress treated herself to the city's vibrant dining scene. She sampled an array of delicious dishes and shared glimpses of her foodie adventures on Instagram. In the shared post, the opening frame featured Rashmika sitting on a sofa as she enjoyed a peach. The next slide showed a poached egg and pomegranate pancake. Set on a bed of dark green vegetables, the dish featured a golden-brown pancake and a pineapple slice. The culinary delight was further topped with a poached egg and a generous dollop of sour cream. Vibrant red pomegranate seeds and chives were sprinkled over the pancake and around the plate.

In the caption, Rashmika wrote, "Dear diary, I was in London for a day and trust me there was not much I could do.. but let me take you through it anyway."

Rashmika Mandanna often shares her food adventures on social media. Earlier, the actress on Instagram shared a glimpse of her enjoying a special summer sugary treat. Rashmika was seen out and about in town on a restaurant visit, wherein she had a decadent layered mango and cream pudding served up in a tall glass dish. Being her spontaneous self, she didn't hold back and dug in to take a wholesome bite of the dessert that looked like all things sinful and sweet. The side note read, "No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!" along with a monkey emoji.

