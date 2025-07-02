The midweek slump got you down? A delicious dose of foodie goodness is just what the experts recommend. Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two about satisfying her cravings and her latest midweek munchies spread is a mouthwatering inspiration. She shared a glimpse into her food-filled day on Instagram. Kylie Jenner started her foodie adventure with a caffeine boost, sipping on a rich and creamy cappuccino.





Also Read: Kylie Jenner Makes Fun Of Sister Kendall's Cucumber-Chopping Style In Viral Video

Next, she gorged on some Cacio e Pepe pasta coated in a creamy, light-colored sauce. Freshly grated cheese was sprinkled generously over the top.

In another update, we spotted some fresh sliced papaya on a plate.

Finally, Kylie concluded her foodie day with a heart-shaped margherita pizza.

Last year in December, Kylie Jenner celebrated Christmas by feasting on delicious-looking pancakes. The green-coloured dessert was likely made from spinach and arranged to resemble a Christmas tree. The pancakes were stacked in descending sizes, with the largest at the bottom and getting smaller toward the top.





Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Celebrated 7th Birthday With All Things Pink - See Pics





To add to the holiday charm, the sweet treat was topped with a raspberry and dusted with powdered sugar. In the caption, Kylie wrote, "Christmas tree pancakes." Read the full story here.





Also Read: "Italy Never Tasted So Good" - Kris Jenner Made Pizzas And Pasta With Her Daughters





Before this, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram video that made fun of her sister Kendell's chopping skills. In the clip, Kylie attempted to chop a cucumber in a strange, risky fashion. She was imitating Kendall's viral cucumber-cutting moment from 2022. During Season 2 of The Kardashians, Kendall's unusual way of cutting a cucumber went viral. Using audio from that episode, Kylie recreated the moment, humourously poking fun at her older sister's cooking skills. Click here to know more.





Kylie Jenner's foodie posts never fail to catch our eye. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments below!