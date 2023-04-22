Sachin Tendulkar has won over the world with his cricketing skills. The 49-year-old sportsman has been inspiring many for generations. Now, he is making it big on the internet too. Currently, the cricketer is super active on various social media platforms and keeps in touch with his fans through posts, stories and various other activities. Recently, he was on a chat session with the people on Twitter, where they threw him various types of questions with the hashtag 'Ask Sachin' (#AskSachin). One such question grabbed our attention and we couldn't help but get excited! It was about his favourite cheat meal.





A person named Prince Sanghvi posted, "Your favourite cheat meal of all time #AskSachin." Guess what his answer was! It's our all-time favourite Biryani. Yes, you read that right! Like us, Sachin loves biryani too. Check out the tweet here:











This is not the first time Sachin expressed his love for biryani. If you go through his interviews and chat shows, you would find the cricketer speaking about the dish time and again. In fact, cricketer Irfan Pathan, in writer Sudha Menon's book 'Recipes For Life', said that Sachin Tendulkar loved the biryani his Ammi once sent for the team. So much so that the next day too, he expressed his desire to eat the same biryani again.





Photo Credit: iStock

Now that we have spoken so much about biryani, how about making some at home?! Here we bring you a list of our favourite mutton biryani recipes from across India to try. Click here for the recipes.





Try the recipes at home at enjoy an indulgent weekend!