Rice, Wheat And Other Essentials Will Now Be Supplied At Doorsteps In Haryana

In the wake of the Covid-19 threats, when the whole country is in a lockdown situation, Haryana Government has decided to supply all the essential commodities under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the doorsteps of people. The novel Coronavirus leads to respiratory disease and is transmitted through contact with infected person, hence social distancing and isolation is being strictly advised to each and every person to prevent the spread. If at all there is a need to go out, people are advised to keep at least a metre distance between each other.





As per an IANS report, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food and Civil Supply, also directed District Food Supplies Controllers and District Excise and Taxation officials to ensure availability of wheat, rice, pulses, edible items at all retail sellers in their respective jurisdictions during the lockdown.





Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala told the officials during a meeting that ration/provisions that ought to be given under the PDS during April should be issued by April 5. Arrangements for distribution of PDS items in coordination with district administrations in Haryana should be ensured, he added. Under the PDS, flour is supplied by different mills. But now it has been decided to issue wheat under the PDS.





The Haryana Food Supplies Department has issued a list of 22 items under the PDS, adding masks, sanitisers and gloves.





Haryana government further said that no wholesaler or retailer or chemists would hoard these items and won't charge more than the MRP from the public.





The prices of pulses have been approved by Nafed and the Food and Supplies and other officials are expected to hold meetings with trader-bodies to convey the same.





Officials have been asked to ensure sufficient forage for domestic cattle, as well as sufficient stocks of milk and its powder at processing plants. They have been directed to keep the headquarters informed in this regard.





Sufficient stocks of vegetables in districts with high yield be ensured so that those facing shortage should be supplied the same.





The officials were also directed to ensure availability of sufficient number of vehicles for transportation of essential commodities in cooperation with Deputy Commissioners concerned, police and transport department officers.







