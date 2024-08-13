Richa Chadha's Instagram posts often resonate with fans, particularly when it comes to cuisine. Her posts perfectly reflect the essence of a food lover's cravings, whether they are about savouring comfort food or opulent banquets. Her latest Instagram post has given us a glimpse into her snack time. The actress shared a series of photos giving updates about her life after becoming a mother. Amid the challenges of taking care of a newborn, Richa relished a moment of solace with a cup of tea and a spread of snacks. Her meal featured a plate of scones, cream rolls, fruit biscuits, crackers, dates, jelly cookies and grapes. Below the picture, she wrote, "Meet the baby. Some days are filled with family, food, fun, and feeds."

See the full post here:

A few days ago, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal joined Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal for a Sunday potluck at their home. Sonakshi shared a picture from the dinner table, which was filled with delicacies like biriyani, chicken delicacies, bread and roti. Another image gave a tantalising preview of the sweet treats, such as chocolate pastries, rasgullas, and gulab jamun. The third photo, which was taken after the feast, showed the group relaxing on a couch after a fun-filled Sunday. The caption of the post read, "Sunday done right!!! Before - swipe for after!!"

Earlier in July, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted industry friends Manisha Koirala, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar and Tanve Azmi, who visited their home to meet their daughter for the first time. Richa revealed that they made the best out of a rainy evening with piping-hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana vadas with tea. She wrote in the caption, "An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas. I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom! Thank the heavens for bonds like these @urmilamatondkarofficial @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial. A big thanks to Dia, for sorting me out… I mean A to Z pregnancy wise! forever indebted and grateful ! Love you all !!!"

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot in 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter on July 16, 2024.