Who doesn't like a foodie indulgence during festive days, especially during Diwali? From ghee-smeared laddus to crunchy jalebis, sweets become the showstoppers of this season. Since they are a major part of our celebrations, shops often sell them on a "per kg" price tag. But post-Diwali, the scenario is quite different. We see people looking for weight-loss training videos or a detox-diet plan to shave off that extra fat. And, now, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has taken a funny dig at this eye-catching phenomenon.





Riteish posted a demo price chart on Twitter. There we see the rate card of laddu, jalebi, kaju barfi and chocolates during the festive season. Where is the fun, you ask? Take a look at the weight loss bit. It comes with a price tag, which is much more than the food items. "Choose wisely," was the ending note. The caption read, "I thought I should warn you."





(Also Read: Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh's Anniversary Dinner Was Full Of Surprises!)





Have a look at Riteish's post:

Riteish's tweet received a lot of reactions from his followers on the microblogging platform. While his tweet was meant to discourage overeating sweets and gaining unhealthy weight during the festival, fans took different humorous stands.

A user wrote from the standpoint of a Maharashtrian. He wrote about sweets like bondach laddu, karjikai and besan laddu and said that Diwali could be a cheat day for many people.

Riteish's tweet seems to have triggered many sweet tooth cravings. Another user was reminded of homemade gud ki chikki. And, we have a recipe for gud papdi for you. Thank us later.

A few users cracked up after reading the tweet. One of the users commended Riteish's sense of humour in a reply to the post.

Some flipped the meaning of Riteish's post and wrote that eating sweets was a far better choice than losing weight because sweets were cheaper.





(Also Read: Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 3 Diet & Fitness Tips We Can All Learn From Him)

A person complained that Riteish was quoting a higher price for the jalebis.

Another wrote that over-consuming any food item is harmful. However, limited indulgence is good.

Riteish has left us an interesting foodie message this festive season. Do you agree?