Rubina Dilaik lives her life to the fullest. Be it her picture-perfect snaps on Instagram or drool-worthy gastronomic trails, she is always on top of her game. Now that we have touched upon her love for all things delicious, let us tell you that she is on an eating spree! How could we anticipate that? Her latest Instagram Stories stand as testimony to this statement. Rubina, who is an ardent foodie, shared glimpses of her latest culinary adventures. The first picture shows a delectable grilled sandwich stuffed with sumptuous potatoes, tomatoes and green chutney among other ingredients. The platter also had sliced apples and what appeared to be fried potato fries on the side. Yummy. Don't you think?

Rubina Dilaik did not stop there. After the sandwich, she devoured a wholesome authentic Indian meal. Her desi platter featured an array of bowls filled with various dishes. There was a bowl of white steamed rice. Along with that, we could spot a lip-smacking creamy paneer curry and a mixed veg sabzi. A bowlful of scrumptious dal also made its way to Rubina's plate. There was a delicious kachori right in the centre. Check out the image below.

Rubina shared a video where she could be seen enjoying the thali. She talks about dal baati and shows a bowl of churma in the video. Alongside, we could also spot a kullad filled with chaas.

If Rubina Dilaik's Instagram updates made you crave similar dishes, why don't you indulge in them all at home? Don't get worked up thinking about the recipes. We have curated a list below. Go through it once.

1. Homemade veg grilled sandwich

You can always savour this for breakfast or as a snack whenever hunger pangs hit. Veg grilled sandwich gets ready in just ten minutes. You can also make it quickly at home and serve whenever unexpected guests arrive home. Find the recipe here.

2. Paneer butter masala

Well, who doesn't like paneer butter masala? The whole mouth-watering preparation showcases paneer chunks dipped into a sumptuous creamy gravy made with tomato, onion and spices. Pair it with roti or rice and you'll love it. Click here for the recipe.

3. Mixed vegetable

Why have vegetables separately when you can enjoy them all together in the form of this enticing dish? Mixed vegetable has drumsticks, bitter gourds, raw bananas and whatnot. Also, there are many versions of mixed veg curries available out there. Try making this at home. Recipe here.

4. Dal baati

Your visit to Rajasthan is incomplete without this traditional delicacy. However, the best thing is that you can prepare these epic dishes at home and enjoy them. Don't miss adding a lot of ghee to the baati! Find the recipe here.

5. Churma

This is yet another popular dish from Rajasthan. Usually, it is teamed with dal baati for a wonderful experience. Recipe here.

Rubina Dilaik, we are looking forward to more food posts from your side!