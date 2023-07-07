If there is one dish that transcends borders and continents, it has to be pizza. This delicacy rules millions of hearts. Be it a deep dish, thin crust or cheese burst version, it won't be wrong to say that pizza is happiness that comes packed in a box (or served on a plate). It seems that Rubina Dilaik would agree. Her loving husband Abhinav Shukla has been making sure to satisfy her wife's pizza cravings. How do we know? Rubina recently dropped a picture of a mini pizza on Instagram. The best part is, it was prepared by Abhinav “from scratch.” The picture showed us four perfectly cut slices of pizza, topped with thick red sauce and veggies to add some crunch. Abhinav garnished the pizza with yellow bell peppers, capsicums, mushrooms and some liquid cheese. Rubina shared the picture with the text, “Abhinav Shukla yum yum pizza from scratch.”

Drooling? Well, don't worry, we have put together a few delicious pizza recipes that you can easily recreate at home:

1. Veg pizza

Nothing beats authentic farm-fresh pizzas with wholesome veggies. The recipe comes with all the goodness of capsicum, mushrooms, onion and much more. What are you waiting for? Here is your recipe.

2. Paneer Pizza

Let's amp up the variety for all the vegetarians put there. This paneer pizza has a healthy twist. Paneer acts as a substitute for regular cheese and olive oil for butter. Check out the recipe here.

3. Paneer Makhani

Paneer makhani pizza is a more indulgent option. The toppings come with the flavours of rich makhani gravy. It takes less than an hour to prepare. Click here for the recipe.

4. Classic Chicken Pizza

For our chicken lovers, we have just the right thing. Presenting you a classic chicken pizza recipe. And the great news is that it will be ready in just 30 minutes. Honestly, it's too irresistible to miss. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Tandoori Chicken Pizza

Who doesn't love tandoori chicken? And when it is served on top of pizza? Well, that surely is a slice of heaven on a plate. The combo of spicy chicken along with creamy cheese takes the treat to a whole new level. Recipe here.

What is your favourite type of pizza?

