All we need is a filling and delicious toast with our tea for a satiating snacking time. Rubina Dilaik just had the most drool-worthy toast that looks pretty and tempting. It seems like the actress is vacationing with actor husband Abhinav Shukla. In the middle of spotting flamingos and pagoda from their balcony, the couple took a tea break to savour a delicious toast and chai combo. But wait, she is not giving up on her healthy diet. The tea actually was a green tea and the toast too looked quite healthy.





Also read: "Big Boss Chahte Hain," Says Rubina Dilaik While Gushing Over Scrumptious Food





Rubina Dilaik shared pictures of her indulgence on Instagram stories. First, she posted a short video of her green tea cup, which she was holding in her hands. Next, she shared a shot of the toast platter that contained a total of four diagonal toasts. They look like avocado toast. The bread is either brown bread or multigrain bread smeared with green sauce that looks like pesto sauce. The topping is the highlight of the snack. Mashed avocado mixed with cheese and carrots, and topped with pomegranate pearls is quite a sight for sore eyes.

Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik loves breads and we know this because of her regular Instagram updates. Not too long ago, she shared a picture of her grilled sandwich stuffed with sumptuous potatoes, tomatoes and green chutney. Check it out here.





Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Yummy Breakfast; Says, "Mango Season Has Arrived"





Avocado toast is something none of us can resist. It is healthy, creamy and oh-so yummy. Craving for it now? We have the perfect recipe to make avocado toast at home. But don't forget to embellish it with pomegranates like Rubina Dilaik did.

