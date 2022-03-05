Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reveals that he is a “complicated person”! In a recent video on Instagram, the former India cricketer is seen at what appears to be a restaurant, enjoying his food and explaining what it means to be ambidextrous for him. Sachin said there were some advantages of being ambidextrous because you can eat with both your hands. Sachin normally eats with his left hand when eating with fork and knife but something unusual happens when he tries chopsticks. He said he writes with his left hand but it “doesn't work” when he holds chopsticks instead of a pen in his left hand.





Sachin said he cannot eat with chopsticks with his left hand. “With chopsticks I get confused,” he said.





“Complicated person,” Sachin said about himself in the video.





It showed Sachin enjoying his meal comfortably with chopsticks in his right hand.





“The left hand manages all the writing and eating while the right hand handles all the wooden sticks,” the former cricketer said in the caption.





Check the video here:

Sachin Tendulkar has often allowed his admirers a peek into his life. He has regularly shared videos of himself in the kitchen or what he likes to eat or how he celebrates. Sachin once tried his hands at making an omelette but he made it interesting by adding cricketing analogies. For instance, as he began cooking, he said, “Now, the batsman is set”. He also threw in cricket terms like “smash” and “wristwork” as he flipped the omelette and garnished it with tomatoes and cabbage. Take a look at it here.





So, apart from an omelette, what else does Sachin Tendulkar like? In an Instagram update, he shared his love for the mouth-watering Maharashtrian dish, misal pav. “Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I'll take Misal Pav any day” he had said and then asked his followers what was their idea of a perfect breakfast. Read more about it here.





So, what do you think of Sachin Tendulkar's food diaries?