You must have eaten at various places if you are a true foodie like us. All these places excite us, from five-star restaurants to cafes and even to the yummy nibbles from the street side. But sometimes when you enter a new restaurant without knowing about it, it can surprise you with its yummy food! Recently, something similar happened with Sachin Tendulkar! While we all know Sachin Tendulkar for his unrivalled records, did you also know that he is a fellow foodie? Yes, that's correct, and his social media accounts provide evidence. Sachin frequently enjoys cooking and indulges in a variety of delicacies. As the cricketer is in London right now, he went to enjoy some yummy pasta at a small restaurant that his daughter suggested to him.





(Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Love-Filled Breakfast Was Cooked By Son Arjun)





Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared a short video of him enjoying creamy tomato-based pasta, which seems to have capers in it. In the video, Sachin can be heard saying, "Delicious pasta. Need not always be a fancy restaurant. This is a simple restaurant, but the food is delicious. That's why I am here."





Further, he reveals that this place was recommended by his daughter Sara Tendulkar. He even added the name of the restaurant in the caption, which was, 'PaStation.' Check out the story here:

Looks really delicious, right!? Well, we don't know about you, but this pasta has undoubtedly made us crave a creamy recipe like this! And if you feel the same, we have an easy red sauce pasta recipe for you to try. Check out the recipe below:

Take some diced tomatoes and thoroughly warm the pieces in a pan. Add a bay leaf, onion, and garlic cloves to the pan. Sprinkle with salt and sugar and add a half cup of water. The tomatoes should boil. When the ingredients are at room temperature, finely ground into a puree. Take a separate pan and cook it with the oil, minced onions, and crushed garlic as directed. Add the puree to this and simmer until it has reduced by half. Now add pasta, mix, and enjoy!





(Also Read: Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Cooks Up A Storm With Cricket-Style Commentary!)





Try out this yummy recipe, and let us know how it turned out.