SEARCH
  • News
  • Sagarika Ghatge's Turns 34; Cuts Three Cakes At Midnight

Sagarika Ghatge's Turns 34; Cuts Three Cakes At Midnight

Sagarika Ghatge is celebrating her 34th birthday today and she had a little celebration with her closed ones at midnight.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: January 08, 2020 13:02 IST

Reddit
Sagarika Ghatge's Turns 34; Cuts Three Cakes At Midnight
Highlights
  • Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge turns 34 today
  • The actor rose to fame with her Bollywood movie Chak De! India
  • She rang in her birthday at midnight with three decadent cakes around

Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge is celebrating her birthday today (January 8). The actor is a national-level Hockey player and is also known for her pivotal role in the movie, 'Chak De! India', alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Sagarika, who turns 34 today, got married to former cricketer, Zaheer Khan, in a private ceremony in November 2017. The couple had a grand reception, which was attended by who's who of the cricket and glamour world, pictures of which broke the Internet. And as she rang in to her birthday today, she made sure to share a glimpse of her midnight celebrations too with her fans on Instagram.

Thanks to her social media presence, we definitely know Sagarika is a foodie. Be it the couple's romantic getaway to Sri Lanka or the cute, romantic behind-the-scenes moments from their shoots, Sagarika has shared some of the most 'awwdorable' food moments with her fans. And her 34th birthday celebrations were no less than a foodie's paradise! The birthday girl posted a picture of her on Instagram where we can see a her holding birthday balloons, smiling ear-to ear, sitting with three absolutely delicious-looking birthday cakes! She captioned the image, 'Blessed- thank you to each and every one of you for so much love and the lovely wishes. Grateful and blessed. #12amcakecutting.' Have a look:

(Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge's 'Breakfast Essentials' Are Perfect For Weight Loss!)

The cakes look like full of chocolate-y deliciousness! While one of them was a Bundt cake, a doughnut-shaped one with the centre packed with gooey chocolate. Another one looked like a cheesecake with chopped strawberries on top, while the third one was a beautiful chocolate cake with vanilla frosting and chopped strawberries in between.

(Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Are Having Lots Of Foodie Fun In Sri Lanka! (See Pics))

Birthday wishes poured in from friends and fans as soon as she shared the post, including wishes from producer Ekta Kapoor, friend and co-actor Vidya Malvade, Karan Singh Grover among others. Here's wishing the gorgeous actor a very happy birthday!

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sagarika GhatgeSagarika Ghatge BirthdayZaheer KhanBirthday Cake
Idlis To Veg Pulaav: Gaganyan Astronauts To Get Desi Food Aboard Their Space Mission
Idlis To Veg Pulaav: Gaganyan Astronauts To Get Desi Food Aboard Their Space Mission
Mediterranean Diet May Help Kidney Transplant Recipients Boost Kidney Health
Mediterranean Diet May Help Kidney Transplant Recipients Boost Kidney Health

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 