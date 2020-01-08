Sagarika Ghatge's Turns 34; Cuts Three Cakes At Midnight

Highlights Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge turns 34 today

The actor rose to fame with her Bollywood movie Chak De! India

She rang in her birthday at midnight with three decadent cakes around

Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge is celebrating her birthday today (January 8). The actor is a national-level Hockey player and is also known for her pivotal role in the movie, 'Chak De! India', alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Sagarika, who turns 34 today, got married to former cricketer, Zaheer Khan, in a private ceremony in November 2017. The couple had a grand reception, which was attended by who's who of the cricket and glamour world, pictures of which broke the Internet. And as she rang in to her birthday today, she made sure to share a glimpse of her midnight celebrations too with her fans on Instagram.





Thanks to her social media presence, we definitely know Sagarika is a foodie. Be it the couple's romantic getaway to Sri Lanka or the cute, romantic behind-the-scenes moments from their shoots, Sagarika has shared some of the most 'awwdorable' food moments with her fans. And her 34th birthday celebrations were no less than a foodie's paradise! The birthday girl posted a picture of her on Instagram where we can see a her holding birthday balloons, smiling ear-to ear, sitting with three absolutely delicious-looking birthday cakes! She captioned the image, 'Blessed- thank you to each and every one of you for so much love and the lovely wishes. Grateful and blessed. #12amcakecutting.' Have a look:





(Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge's 'Breakfast Essentials' Are Perfect For Weight Loss!)

The cakes look like full of chocolate-y deliciousness! While one of them was a Bundt cake, a doughnut-shaped one with the centre packed with gooey chocolate. Another one looked like a cheesecake with chopped strawberries on top, while the third one was a beautiful chocolate cake with vanilla frosting and chopped strawberries in between.





(Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Are Having Lots Of Foodie Fun In Sri Lanka! (See Pics))





Birthday wishes poured in from friends and fans as soon as she shared the post, including wishes from producer Ekta Kapoor, friend and co-actor Vidya Malvade, Karan Singh Grover among others. Here's wishing the gorgeous actor a very happy birthday!







