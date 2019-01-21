Sagarika Ghatge's 'Breakfast Essentials' Are Perfect For Weight Loss!

Highlights Sagarika Ghatge is known for making healthy eating choices

Former Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge is quite a foodie and that is evident from her Instagram timeline. The diva, who is married to former Indian national cricketer Zaheer Khan, is quite a conscious eater too. Ghatge has over one million followers on Instagram and she is quite active on the photo-sharing website. She often posts pictures from her travels and foodie adventures on her Instagram page. Recently, she made headlines for her dreamy and fun-filled pictures from her winter sojourn to Budapest in Hungary, with her group of friends including cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech. The group had all posted a number of amazing snapshots from their trip around Christmas and New Year's. The group also indulged in a lot of winter decadence in Budapest, including delicious-looking candies, sweet treats and desserts.





It seems that Sagarika Ghatge is now back to her healthy diet routine. We spotted a snapshot of the diva's healthy breakfast, which she shared on her Instagram stories today. Ghatge posted a picture of what looks like an oatmeal porridge, topped with chopped nuts and a number of sliced fresh strawberries.





Oatmeal is considered one of the best healthy breakfast meals for weight loss, as it is made from whole grains which are loaded with fibre. Oats are rich in fibre- a 100 gm portion of whole oats contains 11.6 gm of fibre (as per USDA data). Fibre is essential for gut and digestive health and also for keeping blood sugar levels under control. Consuming oatmeal for breakfast ensures that you are able to ward off hunger pangs until lunchtime. It keeps you full and eliminates the need to snack. Moreover, oats are also very rich in protein, which is another essential nutrient for weight loss. Strawberries are also great for weight loss as they are loaded with antioxidants and are low in calories. They are also loaded with vitamin C and unsaturated fatty acids.





Additionally, oatmeal with nuts and fruits makes for a delicious meal! So if you're looking to lose weight, then you can take inspiration from Sagarika Ghatge's 'breakfast essentials' and start eating healthy too.







