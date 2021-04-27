Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of farm unions that has been in news for farmer's protest and agitation against the Centre's three agricultural laws -- has announced that they will be helping hospitals in the capital by distributing food and essential items. According to the latest statement released by the body, farmers sitting on several borders of Delhi will volunteer to send food packets and other important goods to hospitals in the city. Delhi has been hit by the fourth wave of COVID 19 and is the worst affected city in India after the surge. Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal recently extended the city-wide lockdown by another week, the lockdown will now end on 3rd May.

According to the statement, many farmers on the Ghazipur border are already distributing food at the bus terminals, railways stations and hospitals in Delhi. The packing process started on Tuesday at the Singhu border as well. A group at the Tikri border announced essential services will be provided and asked people to contact the SKM if any needy person in Delhi is not able to get food, the statement further noted.

It mentioned in the statement that volunteers are also helping vehicles carrying medical oxygen or other services that are coming in the way of the farmers' protest to reach the destination, without posing any obstruction.

Many Bollywood actors have also come out in support of the frontline workers. Actor Salman Khan has launched a food truck that will be delivering food packets across Mumbai to the needy. He also visited his kitchen set-up to look over the quality of the food being distributed.



