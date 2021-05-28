Unless you have been living under the rocks, you would be aware of this celebrity wedding, which took place in November 2020. After calling it quits in Bollywood, former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan tied the knot with Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad in an intimate ceremony. The news took many of us by surprise; however, since Sana announced her marriage on social media, the couple has been making headlines on different occasions. Remember her trip to Dubai with husband Anas Saiyad early this year? Pictures of her enjoying a lavish breakfast at the Atmosphere at Burj Khalifa (one of the highest restaurants located on the 122nd floor of the tower), went all over the internet. And her followers went gaga over the gold-plated coffee and the breath-taking view. She has also been sharing stories and posts featuring her daily life with husband and in-laws.





Now, Sana took to Instagram to share a story featuring one of her cooking activities and we couldn't help but slurp. It was round, crispy and flaky pooris. "Imagine, I am making this!" we heard her saying from the background. Take a look:





As per her multiple Instagram stories, it seems Sana and her husband Anas Saiyad are currently in Dubai. Besides giving us glimpses of the beautiful city, she also shared a story featuring one of their latest meals that featured kebabs, breads, fries, olives and more. Check it out:

While this meal platter looks absolutely stunning, we still have our hearts set at those deep fried pooris. This is why we found this spicy aloo-sooji-poori platter recipe that will help you put together a delicious meal any time you want. Click here for the recipe.