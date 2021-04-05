Whenever there is a religious festival or any special occasion, traditional Indian spread proudly boasts of pooris in place of phulka or other Indian breads. Crispy fried poori automatically lifts up the meal with its crunchy texture and rich taste. A simple poori made with dough kneaded with whole wheat flour, ajwain, salt, and oil is a common occurrence in homemade meals. For those times when you want a little different experience with different taste, you can't find anything better than this spicy aloo sooji poori. The fried poori is made with dough kneaded with a unique sooji mixture and mashed potatoes.

The recipe video from Facebook page 'Cooking With Reshu' shows us how to make this special poori with ease. The flavours of sooji and potatoes are flanked by some spices that add to the flavour profile of this spicy poori. You can serve this amazing poori with pickle, chutney aloo sabzi, chane ki sabzi, sitaphal or anything else you like.

Here's the step-by-step recipe of spicy aloo sooji poori:

Step 1 - In a pan, pour 1 cup water. Add salt as per taste, some crushed red chilli pepper, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and mix well.

Step 2 - When the water is hot, lower down the flame, add sooji and keep stirring. Turn off the gas. Let the sooji mixture cool down and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3 - Add a mixture of crushed ginger, garlic and green chilli. Also add coriander leaves, turmeric powder and some mashed potatoes. Then add whole wheat flour gradually and knead tight dough. Don't use any water.

Step 4 - Add some oil and knead again lightly. Cover and keep aside for 5 minutes.

Step 5 - Knead lightly again and divide into small roundels. Smear with oil and roll to make pooris with all of them.

Step 6 - Fry to make fluffy and crispy pooris in hot oil. Serve hot.

