During summer, our cravings for cool and refreshing drinks are at their peak. And what better than mangoes to make them? Being the king of fruits, mangoes add extra sweetness to the drink, making it even more delicious. Sipping on mango drinks on a hot summer day makes us feel instantly rejuvenated and a lot better, don't you agree? The best part is that you'll find several varieties of mango drinks in different parts of the country. If you're a mango lover, let's take you on a delicious tour of mango-based summer drinks that'll make you fall in love from the first sip.

Here Are 6 Popular Mango Drinks From Around India:

1. Mango Lassi - Punjab

Mango lassi is among the most popular mango-based drinks out there. It's a staple in Punjab but now enjoys huge popularity across the country. To make it, mangoes are blended with thick curd and sugar to make a rich, creamy beverage. It's best enjoyed cold and is super indulgent, making it perfect for summer. Want to make it at home? Here's an easy recipe.

2. Aam Panna - Uttar Pradesh

Aam panna is another beloved mango drink. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, this classic summer drink is made using boiled raw mangoes, black salt, roasted cumin and fresh mint. Ready in under a few minutes, it helps cool you down and keeps you hydrated on hot days. Click here for the full recipe for Aam Panna.

3. Mango Sattu Cooler - Bihar

In Bihar, mangoes are savoured in the form of this delicious mango sattu cooler. The process of making it is pretty simple. All you have to do is mix raw mango with sattu, lemon juice, water and a pinch of salt. Since sattu is high in protein, this drink is quite filling. You can enjoy it with your breakfast or anytime during the day.

4. Kairi Panha - Maharashtra

Kairi Panha is a popular mango drink from Maharashtra. It's loved for its sweet and tangy flavour and is made with just four ingredients - raw mango pulp, jaggery, elaichi and water. Sometimes, saffron is also added to the drink to give it a distinct flavour. Kairi Panha is full of exciting flavours and will make your summer a lot better.

5. Aam Pora Sharbat - West Bengal

For Bengalis, summer is all about sipping on Aam Pora Sharbat. This drink is made with roasted raw mango, sugar, black salt and cumin. What makes it so unique? It's the distinct smoky flavour that it gets from roasting the raw mango. If you're someone who doesn't like their mango drink to be too sweet, this one's a must-try!

6. Mamidikaya Panna - Andhra Pradesh

Another drink you shouldn't miss trying is Mamidikaya Panna from Andhra Pradesh. This too is somewhat like aam panna but comes with a spicy twist. It includes raw mango, mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. You can expect sweet, tangy and spicy flavours - all in one!





Which of these mango-based summer drinks will you try first? Tell us in the comments below!