Indian cuisine is a potpourri of heritage, culture and a rich history that goes back to thousands of years. But what fascinates us more is its versatility. If you explore, you will find the cuisine having its unique variations as per season. In fact, our food habit depends much on climate and the vegetation (and also demography and geography). While summer calls for light and hydrating foods, winter is all about richness. Likewise, monsoon also brings along its own set of foods that make the season an indulgent affair for all.





As monsoon season is almost here, we thought of sharing with you some of our favourite seasonal foods from across India. While you can get these foods year-round, but having them during the season adds on to the complete experience. Try it this season!





Also Read: Monsoon Diet: 7 Delicious Breakfast Recipes To Kickstart Your Mornings

Monsoon Special: 5 Delicacies From 5 States Of India That You Must Try:

Punjabi Samosa:





Monsoon is equal to pakora, bhajiya and other fried foods. We just love watching the pitter-patter on the window panes while bingeing on a plate of aloo pakora, peyaz bhajiya and more. Another such popular monsoon food is samosa. This is why, we thought of sharing Punjabi samosa recipe for you. Punjabi-style samosa is smaller than the usual ones and tastes the best when paired with kadak masala chai. Click here for the recipe.

Rajasthani Gehun Ki Khichdi:





Rain has a very special connection with khichdi. The comforting khichdi, with sides of different fried foods, make monsoon a bit more special for all. Here we bring Bikaneri gehun ki khichdi that defines the food culture of Rajasthan. This recipe includes wheat (gehun) instead of rice and includes a tempting tadka of red chilli, hing and cumin. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: 5 Dal Khichdi Recipes You Can Make For A Wholesome And Delicious Meal







Bengali Sorshe Ilish:





Ask any Bengali, monsoon to them is synonymous to ilish (hilsa fish). With its rich aroma and creamy texture, the fish rules a Bengali kitchen during this time of the year. While you can prepare the fish in multiple ways, we suggest, start your expedition with the classic sorshe ilish - hilsa fish cooked with mustard paste. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: Khichuri-Begun Bhaja: Bengal's Wholesome Lunch Combination That Screams Monsoon







Kerala-Style Parippu Vada:





As mentioned earlier, monsoon and fried foods go hand-in-hand. This is why we found another crunchy and delectable recipe for you - parippu vada. It is a Kerala-style medhu vada with some twist to it. Parippu vada is crunchier, spicier and can be stored in jars for more than a day. Click here for the recipe.

Indori Bhutte Ka Kees (From Madhya Pradesh):





During the monsoon season, India produces corn (or bhutta) in abundance. As a result, it makes way into our everyday meals during the season. We bring you one such corn recipe from Madhya Pradesh that can tug at heartstrings instantly. It is called bhutte ka kees. It is corn sabzi, cooked with spices, milk et al. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have these delicious recipes handy, what are you waiting for? Make them one by one and make the most of the season, the foodie-way. Also, do let us know your favourite dish during the monsoon.