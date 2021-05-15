Eid-Al-Fitr 2021 was celebrated in a low-key manner across India due to the rise in Coronavirus cases. But that did not discourage people from having a sumptuous Eid meal. Many celebrities shared photos and videos of their delicious Eid spread on social media. Actress Sara Ali Khan too, shared glimpses of the way she celebrated the festival. She gorged on the traditional Sheer Khurma, a pudding that is prepared on Eid Ul Fitr or “Meethi Eid”. The actress shared a picture of the dish which is made with vermicelli and milk. It was filled with dry fruits and chironji seeds. “Yummy” she wrote in the caption on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan savoured this lovely dessert for Eid 2021.

Sheer Khurma is made in various ways. But the classic recipe of the pudding includes vermicelli or sewai, milk and dry fruits. For extra flavour, add a dash of dates, raisins, saffron and cardamom powder. You can also add blanched almonds to it to make it richer. Here's the recipe.

While the traditional sheer khurma is irreplaceable, there are other tasty versions of it. You can try making blackcurrant sheer khurma if you're looking to add a fruity flavour to this recipe. Apart from the usual ingredients like vermicelli, milk and nuts, this one has the goodness of berries. The blackcurrant at the bottom of the pudding makes the festive dessert stand apart. Click here for the recipe.





Vermicelli can also be turned into delectable barfis. This recipe is filled with a lot of nutrients making it a must-have snack even when it's not Eid. Sevaiyan ki barfi has ingredients like desiccated coconut, vermicelli, milk and dry fruits (a lot of them). The mixture is cooled down and cut into perfect shapes to make them appear visually appealing. Here's the recipe.





Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, the actress' last film was 'Coolie No.1' alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The film released online amid the pandemic. She will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar.