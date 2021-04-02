Sara Ali Khan is a fitness inspiration. Her weight loss journey has been a motivational one for an entire generation. But does that stop the 'Kedarnath' actor from indulging her heart out on certain occasions? Yes and No. While her extensive fitness regime and diet may not allow her to go all out but many a times on a vacation, on sets or at mid-week dinners with friends, we've seen Sara noshing up on yummy food. And if her latest Instagram story is to be believed, it seems like relaxing at home with a bowl of south Indian chips over board games is Sara's ideal week night plan!

Recently Sara took to her Instagram story to reveal her Thursday night plan- board game night with some south Indian munchies to nibble on the side! Yes, Sara posted a picture of a board game 'Cluedo' that she was playing along with several bowls of south Indian chips including the most popular banana chips on the side. We could see a box full of banana chips on the side of the board game and we are already craving some! Take a look:

Who doesn't love the staple banana chips? We could munch on it all day! This crunchy, flavourful fried snack is quite a traditional one down south. They are dry, generally salted and lightly spiced, and also come coated with jaggery sometimes. Sara used some GIFs on the picture including the ones like "I love Board Games" and "I'm Hungry". Doesn't it look like the ideal week-night plan with friends or family?

On the work front, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan's remake of 'Coolie No. 1' by the same name opposite Varun Dhawan. She is all set for her next 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.