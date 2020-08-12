Sara Ali Khan Turns 25, You Cannot Miss The Cute Messages On Her Birthday Cakes!

Highlights Sara Ali Khan debuted with Kedarnath in the year 2018

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 25th birthday today; the actress, who swept all awards for her phenomenal debut in Kedarnath, was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Sara became an overnight sensation among youth for her fabulous gift of gab. She is constantly in news for her candid interviews, her sartorial choices and her upcoming projects which include a big budget film co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara celebrated her birthday with close family and friends and lots and lots of chocolate. Yes, you heard us. Sara took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her intimate birthday bash.





What stole the show were two creamy chocolates cakes. Both the cakes were covered in chocolate ganache and cute motifs. The message on one cake read-'Happy Birthday Apa Jaan' (We are guessing the cake was by her little brother Ibrahim), the message on the other cake was 'Quarter Century Ho Gayi..Congratulations..Best, Mummy!' (Congratulations, you just completed your quarter century). No prizes for guessing, this cake was courtesy Sara's mother Amrita Singh.





The cakes were flanked by a plate of intensely moist and nutty, dark chocolate brownies. In another Instagram story from the same day, we saw an ecstatic Sara posing with a bunch of colourful balloons.

Actress Kareena Kapoor also had the cutest birthday wish for Sara. On her Instagram post she wrote "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95Eat loads of pizza. Big Hug"











Here's wishing Sara Ali Khan a very Happy Birthday!







