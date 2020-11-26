Sara Ali Khan 'Love And Desire' This Winter Food! Can You Guess?

Aanchal Mathur | Updated: November 26, 2020 13:54 IST
Winters are here in full swing and we can't stop but think about the delicious Sarson Ka Saag and Makke Ki Roti for lunch and dinner, don't you agree? The winter delicacy has a huge fan following across the country, and not just that, even our celebs can't stop drooling over the irresistible food combination. Recently Sara Ali Khan, who is all set with her new release 'Coolie No 1' alongside Varun Dhawan, also expressed her 'love and desire' for the north Indian delight!
Sara took to Instagram to share a stunning portrait of her from her latest photoshoot, but it was her caption that stole the limelight! The foodie in Sara wrote, "When @harjeetsphotography says- 'think love and desire' and the only thing I can picture is Sarso Da Saag and Makki Di Roti"
Seems like Sara Ali Khan definitely wants to unleash the foodie in her and indulge in some saag loaded with butter along with Makki ki roti to warm up this winter season! Sarson ka saag has been hailed for not just its delicious flavour but also many health benefits. Made with a host of winter greens like mustard leaves, methi, and spinach leaves help in keeping us warm besides loading us with nutrients. Makki (corn) ki roti, on the other hand, is another treat relished famously during chilli season and is known to be a healthy option.
Sara has definitely made us crave the winter favourite! How about you?
