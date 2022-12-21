Sara Ali Khan is one actress who never shies away from showing her foodie side on social media. Be it a trip to the hills or simply an early morning shoot, we often see her enjoying all sorts of delicious goodies. The actress is currently in the United Kingdom with her mother for a short vacation. And you guessed it right - it's full of delicious food. Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to show us a glimpse of her scrumptious dinner feast. The wonderful picture collage made with six different dishes made us drool quite a bit. Wondering what she ate? Take a look and see for yourself.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Chocolate-Loaded Platter Is Filled With All Things Delicious)





"Dinner time," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the caption of the post. "Good food is a good mood," and "Yum!" In the collage she shared, we could see some interesting but unique dishes that Sara Ali Khan enjoyed for dinner. There was a cheesy pasta dish with lobster on top. She also enjoyed a fruit salad with a berry-based dressing. Grilled chicken with mushrooms and Arabiatta sauce was also on Sara Ali Khan's menu. In the third picture, we could spot what seemed to be a meatloaf topped with creamy mashed potatoes. There was another dish with slices of fish served with sour cream. Lastly, Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a pumpkin soup with croutons and cream.

This is not the only meal we saw Sara Ali Khan enjoying in the United Kingdom. Previously, she shared another collage letting us into her yummy breakfast. "Breakfast of champions," was what she called it. We could see a platter of delicious muffins, croissants and doughnuts in the frame. There was another plate with British classic recipes such as baked beans, sausages, mashed potatoes and potato wedges. Further, she enjoyed raspberries and other freshly cut fruits such as watermelon, pineapple and papaya.





Click here to read more about this story.





What did you think of Sara Ali Khan's foodie indulgences? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a number of projects lined up. She will be seen in 'Gaslight' alongside Vikrant Massey. She also has a film with Vicky Kaushal that is being directed by Laxman Utekar. Sara Ali Khan has also wrapped up shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and will be kickstarting a new shoot with Tiger Shroff.