A sugary dessert brings any meal to a sweet end. Be it brownies or ice cream, cakes or pastries - there are so many delicious options out there. When it comes to chocolate in our desserts, it seems that our tastebuds will never grow up! Who would mind eating a chocolate-filled doughnut or a wholesome chocolate waffle, right? Turns out actress Sara Ali Khan is also just the same in this respect. She is currently in Goa enjoying a fun-filled vacation with family and friends. This time, we spotted her enjoying a chocolate-loaded platter featuring some of the most decadent desserts. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan's chocolate-loaded platter.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her yummy dessert platter. In the click, we could see some interesting cocoa-based desserts. There was a chocolate-filled crepe or pancake, a jar of chocolate pudding, and the classic Goan dessert bebinca topped with chocolate sauce. There was even a cute decoration of coconut pieces arranged to look like a tree. The entire platter looked absolutely divine and a treat for dessert lovers like the actress. "Food coma" and "Cocooo-licious" wrote Sara Ali Khan with the help of cute animated stickers.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Atrangi Re' opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Her upcoming films include 'Gaslight' alongside Vikrant Massey and an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.