Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted in New Delhi for promotions for her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'. She took quality time out of her busy schedule to spend some moments with her friends, colleagues, and family. And how can the ardent foodie in her stay away from good food? Sara Ali Khan made it a point to sample some mouth-watering cuisine in the national capital. On Saturday, the actress gave us a sneak peek of her delicious food diary. Her Instagram Stories included a photo of herself and her pal, actress Janhvi Kapoor, at Delhi's iconic India Gate. Sara was seen enjoying kulfi while Janhvi was visibly irritated as Sara was eating it by herself. Check it out:

Sara captioned the image, “J bird is J”, with a bird emoji, and tagged Janhvi in the post.





A few days ago, a song, Chaka Chak, from Sara Ali Khan's new movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush, was released. Sara Ali Khan celebrated the launch of the peppy number from the film as she used it in a photo where she is seen enjoying a hearty meal and desserts with the crew. She referred to them as her ‘Chakachak family', and captioned the post, “My Chakachak family because food is the best celebration.” In the photo, we could also spot Sara's mother, actress Amrita Singh. Take a look:

While in Delhi, Sara Ali Khan also had a fun auto-ride. She shared a video on Instagram Stories from an ice-cream parlour with her stylist Tanya Ghavri. Sara shows herself first and moves the camera to show Tanya. We can hear Sara saying, “Namaste darshako, jaise ki aap dekh sakte hain, hum hain hamari ordinary dost Tanya ke saath jo ki khaa rahi hain aam flavoured ice cream. Yes, yaani barf malai”, meaning “Hello viewers, as you can see, I am here standing with my ordinary friend Tanya who is eating a mango flavoured ice-cream meaning ‘Barf malai”. In further wrote, “My aam friend having aam ice cream”, with an ice cream emoji.

Sara Ali Khan loves to dig in sumptuous food from time to time. A few days ago, she posted a photo of a plate full of chhole bhature. The bhatures looked fluffy with yummy chhole cooked perfectly in a pool of spices.





Sara Ali Khan's food diaries are really yummy, and we wish to know more about her culinary adventures! The actress' next film 'Atrangi Re' releases on December 24th, 2021.