The Tim Tam Slam, popularising one of Australia's most loved sweet treats on the world stage, is garnering much attention, thanks to actor Sarah Snook. It consists of two layers of chocolate biscuit separated by a creamy filling, which the food enthusiasts prefer to enjoy with a cup of milk, tea, or coffee. The Primetime Emmy Awardee recently taught Jimmy Fallon how to do a 'Tim Tam Slam' on The Tonight Show. A clip from the talk show has been going viral on social media. It begins with Jimmy asking Sarah about the same, leading her to open a packet of the popular Australian biscuits. She then demonstrates how to eat them using her special technique, which delivers a burst of flavour in the mouth.





Calling them “so delicious”, Sarah holds a cookie in her hand and narrates a suitable scenario, “So this would be like a little cup of tea, you're trying to get cosy on the couch. Maybe a fire is on. Yes! Maybe some milk is in the tea usually,” and continues about the Tim Tam Slam, “So you bite off one corner. And bite off diagonally opposite the other corner.”

Sarah then uses the cookie like a straw, allowing the hot liquid to melt the chocolate and create a gooey treat. Finally, she dips it into the hot beverage and enjoys the whole. Jimmy also tries the same technique, which leads him to say, “It's kind of genius,” adding, “It's totally soft and yummy. Oh my god! This is great!” He calls the Tim Tam Slam a total “Game changer”.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time any Australian actress has shown the proper way to eat a cookie. Last month, when Isla Fisher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she taught the host the art of the Tim Tam Slam. After enjoying the cookie, Clarkson was simply impressed by her experience, noting, "It changed the chemistry, it just melted. Also, the wafer thing changed."





We are simply obsessed with the Tim Tam slam. Aren't you?