Popular US bakery chain Crumbl, known for its delish giant-sized cookies, has launched a special menu inspired by the Kardashian Jenner family. On Monday, the company announced its iconic Kardashian Jenner Family x Crumbl menu. The initiative, a part of Crumbl's Kardashian Jenner Week, kicked off on April 7 and will conclude on April 12. Crumble has introduced six fresh flavours inspired by every member of the Kardashian and Jenner family, including Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Now, let's dive into the decadent lineup of desserts.

New Crumbl Menu Items Inspired By Kardashian Jenner Family:

1. Kris Jenner's Classic Yellow Layer Cake

This irresistible, fluffy yellow cake is packed with two thick layers. Topped with swirly fudge frosting and smooth chocolate glaze, the dessert finishes off in flair with delicate chocolate curls.

2. Kourtney Kardashian's Flourless Chocolate Cake

This gluten-free chocolate cake is prepared with zero refined sugar, apt for health-conscious chocolate lovers. It is glazed with a velvety dark chocolate layer. Tangy raspberries on top add an extra layer of luxury.

3. Kim Kardashian's Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie

This one is soft with a melt-in-the-mouth texture. The snickerdoodle cookie is smeared with gooey white chips, adorned with crunchy cinnamon streusel. It tastes best when served warm.





Also Read: Kylie Jenner Makes Fun Of Sister Kendall's Cucumber-Chopping Style In Viral Video

4. Khloe Kardashian's Cookies And Cream Skillet Cookie

Dark chocolate fans assemble! This gooey treat is loaded with cream pieces and cookies. But that's not the best part. Scoops of fresh and slurpy vanilla bean cookies, coupled with cream mousse, make it even more appetizing. Rich chocolate ganache seals the sugary delight with a silky flourish.

5. Kendall Jenner's Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie

This brown sugar cookie inspired by Kendall is infused with rich semi-sweet chips. It is crowned with buttercream, inspired by the velvety cookie dough. Crumbled pieces of cookies with Crumbl's signature Cookie Dough Bit give the dessert a delightful spin.

6. Kylie Jenner's Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie

A must-try - this vibrant vanilla sugar cookie is rolled into colourful rainbow sprinkles. The standout feature? A swirl of pink cake batter and buttercream.

The assortment of cookies can be bought as a 6-piece set in a limited-edition box for USD 22.99. They are also available individually, priced between USD 4.49 and USD 6.48.