There are few dishes as universally loved as an ice cream sundae. A scoop (or three) of creamy vanilla, warm chocolate sauce dripping down the sides, perhaps a handful of nuts, and, of course, the unmistakable cherry on top come together to make this classic dessert. It feels so natural that it's hard to imagine a time when this dessert didn't exist. You can prepare one at home, head to your favourite ice cream parlour, or even order online using a food delivery app.





Yet behind this seemingly simple treat lies a surprisingly complex and deliciously debated history. For more than a century, food lovers and historians alike have argued over where the ice cream sundae was born and why it carries a name so closely linked to the most leisurely day of the week.





Several cities across the United States lay claim to inventing the sundae, including New Orleans, New York, Buffalo and Cleveland. But the most compelling stories come from three much smaller towns, each convinced that they were the first to drizzle syrup over ice cream and unknowingly create a dessert legend.

Photo Credit: Pexels In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

1. A Sweet Beginning In Two Rivers, Wisconsin

One of the earliest and most enduring origin stories takes us to Two Rivers, Wisconsin, a quiet town on the shores of Lake Michigan. In the summer of 1881, soda fountain owner Ed Berners reportedly poured chocolate syrup over vanilla ice cream at the request of a visiting customer. At the time, ice cream was usually paired with soda, so Berners was sceptical about the combination.





However, the dessert proved to be a hit, and Berners began serving it every Sunday for five cents. Over time, he experimented further, adding bananas, nuts, raspberry sauce and even puffed rice, creating whimsically named treats like the Jennie Flip and the Flora Dora. Because the dessert was served on the last day of the week, he called it a “Sunday”, later altering the spelling to “sundae” on a customer's suggestion.





Today, the town proudly celebrates its claim. Visitors can see a working replica of Berners's soda fountain at the local visitors centre and enjoy a classic Two Rivers sundae.





Also Read:How Was Ice Cream Invented? A Scoop Behind the History Of Your Favourite Dessert

2. Ithaca's 'Cherry Sunday' Invention

Not everyone agrees with Wisconsin's version of events. In Ithaca, New York, locals insist their town has the stronger claim, backed by paperwork. According to their story, on Sunday, April 3, 1892, the Reverend John Scott visited the Platt & Colt Pharmacy after church. Shop owner Chester Platt decided to dress up their ice cream with cherry syrup and a candied cherry, naming it the “Cherry Sunday” in honour of the day and his esteemed guest.





Sensing a hit, Platt advertised the dessert in the local newspaper and soon added chocolate and strawberry versions. To avoid offending the church, he eventually changed the spelling to “sundae”. Years later, Ithaca residents uncovered newspaper advertisements, store ledgers and letters that suggest Platt had both the ingredients and the idea firmly in place.

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Evanston's Sundae Born From A Sunday Ban

A third, equally fascinating story comes from Evanston, Illinois, where a ban on ice cream sodas on Sundays was introduced in 1890 under pressure from the Methodist church. Soda fountains, unwilling to lose business, found a clever loophole: serving ice cream with syrup, but without soda.





This “sodaless soda” was initially known as the Sunday soda. To avoid further religious objections, the name soon evolved into “sundae”. What began as a workaround quickly became a nationwide favourite, spreading far beyond Evanston's borders.

A Dessert With Many Stories And One Lasting Legacy

While it may be impossible to crown a single birthplace, the ice cream sundae's charm lies in its many origin stories — each as rich and layered as the dessert itself. Whether born out of creativity, convenience or quiet rebellion, the sundae has earned its place as a timeless classic. Every person can create their own style of sundae, with delicious options available by tapping on their favourite food delivery app. No matter where you eat it, the sundae continues to bring joy to ice cream lovers around the world, especially when enjoyed on a leisurely Sunday with loved ones.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.