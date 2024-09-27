Shah Rukh Khan's fans are excited to see the star host the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) this year in Abu Dhabi. IIFA is set to celebrate its 24th edition from September 27 to September 29. Shah Rukh Khan flew to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Thursday and received a special welcome from his hotel, the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. What was special about this welcome? All things gourmet and exclusive! IIFA shared pictures of SRK's room on their official Instagram handle.

The room was full of delicious desserts and savoury treats, customised for SRK. The caption on the post read, "Sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan's room." The carousel features a huge photo cake with pictures of SRK's films -- Raees, Pathaan, Ra-One, Zero, Dunki and Don 2. The cake is surrounded by edible 'movie reels' and lots of macarons in different flavours and colours.

Another pic focused on a tray full of gourmet desserts with a gold video camera, movie reels, and Shah Rukh Khan's poster. Below all these exquisite bites, the text read, "Welcome to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island."

They also placed a tray full of bowls containing a mix of berries, a mix of dried fruits, dates and a mix of nuts. One can also spot a charcuterie board full of cheese sticks, nuts, dried fruits, fresh strawberries, and more luxury desserts.

Finally, the last picture showcased a counter full of gourmet snacks -- Lindt chocolates, Kettle black truffle potato chips, trail mix, Ferrero Rocher milk chocolates and many other items. They also placed glass bottles of mineral water.

Take a look at the full post here:



Fans showered their love for SRK in the comments section and shared their reactions to all the exquisite food. Take a look:

"The cake looks so cute," one wrote. A fan wondered, "Does he really eat that much chocolate and sweets?"

Another said, "Wow so royal, enjoy!" A fan recalled, "I offered him the same Swiss chocolates Lindt when he was in Lugano coming from the Devdas screening! Now I know he liked them!"

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, IIFA 2024 will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. The three-day gala will begin with IIFA Utsavam, a special event celebrating the contributions of southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.