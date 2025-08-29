Food lovers were treated to a royal delight this week as an Instagram post featuring Shahi Sheermal went viral. The glimpse into the making of two types of Shahi Sheermal has left viewers drooling. Shahi Sheermal is a famous delicacy from Jama Masjid, Old Delhi, known for its rich, saffron-infused flavor and soft, buttery texture.





The video, which has been shared by an Instagram page, shows the complete preparation of both varieties. In the first version, the chef tops a round flatbread with crushed almonds.





The second version of Shahi Sheermal starts with a round flatbread, which is topped with nuts. The chef first adds a layer of cashews along the border, then comes a layer of half-sliced almonds, followed by pistachios and pine nuts.





A large fig is placed in the center of the bread and around it crushed walnuts are spread. The decorated bread is then baked in a tandoor. After baking, the bread is then dipped in sugar syrup and desi ghee.





What Is Shahi Sheermal?

Sheermal is a traditional saffron-flavoured flatbread which is made with refined flour, milk, ghee and sugar.





The name of the sheermal recipe comes from traditional Farsi-Urdu. The word "sheer" means "milk," and "mal" means "to rub."





It originated in Persia and then came to India during the Mughal era. It became popular in Awadhi, Mughlai and Hyderabadi cuisine and eaten as a sweet delicacy.





There are different types of Sheermal, each with its own unique flavor and preparation.





The plain Sheermal is the classic version made with maida, milk, ghee, sugar, and saffron, giving it a soft and slightly sweet taste.





Shahi Sheermal is a richer and more luxurious variation, decorated with nuts such as cashews, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts, sometimes topped with a fig or dried fruits, and often dipped in sugar syrup.





Another one is stuffed Sheermal, which contains fillings like khoya, dry fruits, or coconut, adding extra sweetness and indulgence. During festivals or celebrations, Sheermal is served with edible silver (varak) for a royal touch.