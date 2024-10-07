India's love for momos has taken a bizarre turn, with strange new variants appearing at street food stalls across the country almost every day. Traditionally, momos are soft dumplings filled with vegetables, meat, or paneer, served either steamed or fried. However, food enthusiasts are now encountering quirky twists that push the boundaries of this beloved dish. From chocolate and gulab jamun momos to Maggi and dry fruit momos, the variations have been significant. But none of these oddities seem to have shocked foodies as much as the newest creation - fruit momos, priced at Rs 170.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, a Delhi street vendor walks viewers through the preparation of this jaw-dropping creation. First, the vendor arranges a plate of fruits - apples, bananas, and guavas. He then fries them in butter, before adding milk, liquid cheese, and cream into the mix. The concoction is seasoned with salt, pepper, and mixed herbs. The dish is finished with fried paneer momos, stirred together in a pan, and served to a customer. The vlogger filming the video says, "Aise momos puri Delhi mein nahi milenge" (You won't find this dish anywhere in Delhi), adding that it's specially made for gym enthusiasts. Watch the video here:

Suffice to say, not everyone is ready to embrace the fusion of fruits, cream, and fried momos. One user commented, "Times were good when there were only veg, chicken, and paneer steamed momos." Another wrote, "Not disrespecting you, but I'd rather choose poison." "In hell, he will be fried in Amul butter, not oil," read another comment. Yet another user asked, "Is this momo veg or cheese? Brother, this is poison." "Don't want it," someone else simply said.

Would you be brave enough to try these viral fruit momos? Let us know in the comments section below!