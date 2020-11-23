Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra's 11th Wedding Anniversary Cake Was Gleaming With Gold (See Pic)

Both Shilpa and Raj also took to Instagram to post adorable messages for each other.

Highlights Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary

The couple have two kids together

They celebrated the big day with a decadent-looking chocolate cake

One of Bollywood's most popular couples, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, completed 11 years of their marriage on 22nd November, 2020. Actor Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra have two kids together - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha, and the couple still keeps setting marriage goals every day. Raj and Shilpa celebrated their special day at home with a gorgeous cake, picture of which was shared by both of them on their Instagram accounts. The picture had Raj and Shilpa looking at each other lovingly while cutting the cake. A decadent three-layered chocolate cake, topped with what looked like crunchy chocolate chips and nuts; the cake was gleaming with golden dust all over. Look at the delightful treat here:





The dreamy cake was from Bastian Mumbai as Shilpa tagged them in her story. Raj too posted the same picture and wrote "Bastian Mumbai cake makes the anniversary picture a perfect take!" The cake sure looked every bit dreamy and delicious and we are sure the couple had a lovely time noshing on it.





Both Shilpa and Raj also took to Instagram to post adorable messages for each other. Shilpa posted about their 'no filter love' with a beautiful picture and wrote "No filter LOVE The REAL DEAL, As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you ) Somethings never change. What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra #11on22 #11thAnniversary #husbandwife #love #blessed #gratitude #family #companion".

Here's wishing the power couple many more years of togetherness!







