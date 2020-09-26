Shilpa Shetty's Date Night With Raj Kundra Featured Amazingly Delish Thai Grub (See Pics)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a date night featuring delicious Thai food.

After going through weekly commitments and slogging through our busy schedules, the weekend is the time we eagerly await. There are so many reasons we await the weekend - whether it's catching up on our sleep, or binge-watching our favourite shows. Shilpa Shetty is one actor who always lets her hair down to relax and enjoy her weekend. Although she eats healthy food every day of the week, Sunday is one day when she eats to her heart's content with her famous 'Sunday Binge'. The fittest diva began her weekend with a Friday date night at home. with her husband Raj Kundra, and it featured some drool-worthy Thai food. Take a look:





Fried rice and green Thai curry

Morning Glory and Pad Thai noodles

Chargrilled Broccoli with Spicy sauce

Shilpa Shetty shared a short video of all the food that she and Raj Kundra ate on their date night. "Loving my Friday night date night with hubby Raj Kundra at home," wrote the actor sharing the video on her Instagram stories.

Shilpa Shetty narrated in the video how the duo was getting spoilt with the delicious dishes such as Green Thai curry, Pad Thai noodles, vegetarian fried rice, and chargrilled broccoli. Shilpa Shetty poured a spicy-looking sauce all over the broccoli which made it look even more tempting and tasty. There was also a curry named 'morning glory' which looked like a stir fry dish with vegetables in multiple sauces.





What a scrumptious way to start the weekend with some soul-satiating Thai food. We hope to see more such snippets of Shilpa Shetty's date nights with husband Raj Kundra, and the food that they devour!







