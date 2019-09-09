SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: Shilpa Shetty Treats Husband Raj Kundra With 6-Layered Birthday Cake, Wins Internet

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Treats Husband Raj Kundra With 6-Layered Birthday Cake, Wins Internet

A chocolate lover's dream, the cake made by Bastian's chef Boo Kim is one of the yummiest things you will find on Instagram today.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 09, 2019 13:53 IST

Reddit
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Treats Husband Raj Kundra With 6-Layered Birthday Cake, Wins Internet

Shilpa gave us a sneak peek into the midnight gala on her Instagram.

Businessman and entrepreneur Raj Kundra is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Kundra rang in the celebrations with his wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty at Bastian in Mumbai. Actors Ayush Sharma, Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali were also spotted at the do. Shilpa gave us a sneak peek of the midnight gala on her Instagram. In a series of Instagram stories, one can see a slew of Bollywood bigwigs and a 6-layered birthday cake for Raj Kundra's 44th. Kundra's birthday cake made sure it does justice to the glam quotient of the party. A chocolate lover's dream, the cake made by Bastian Mumbai's chef Boo Kim is one of the yummiest things you will find on Instagram today.

(Also Read: )

"@boo_bhai thank god it's Sunday! Gonna Monday/Tuesday binge on it...The yummiest cake evvver <3," Shilpa captioned one of her stories. The indulgent cake had layers of chocolate sponge, vanilla bean pastry mousse, hazelnut chocolate crunch, salted caramel and burnt meringue. Here are some drool-worthy pictures of the cake.

(Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How She Burns Off Calories From Sweets!)

q7pd6hoo

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actors of the industry today. Shetty's decadent 'Sunday Binges' are a rage on Instagram. Shilpa also has her own YouTube channel where she posts her recipes and diet tips. Raj and Shilpa got married in the year 2009. Raj has invested in many Bollywood and sports projects ever since. Kundra and Shetty have a son, born on 21 May 2012. Raj recently directed a music video 'Teri Maa' starring sister-in-law Shamita Shetty.
 

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Shilpa ShettyRaj KundraBirthday Cake
Do You Judge A Chocolate By Its Cover? Here's What Experts Reveal
Do You Judge A Chocolate By Its Cover? Here's What Experts Reveal
5 Yummy Two-Ingredient Fruity Snacks You May Include In Your Diet
5 Yummy Two-Ingredient Fruity Snacks You May Include In Your Diet

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 