Shilpa Shetty Celebrated Daughter Samisha's "Six Months Birthday" And The Cakes Are Too Adorable To Miss!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra gave a pleasant surprise to their fans and followers this year in February when they announced the arrival of their new-born daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Since then, we have seen many Instagram stories and posts about how, Shilpa Shetty feels blessed to have embraced motherhood once again. Samisha turned six months on 15th of August, 2020, and the proud parents celebrated the big day in the cutest way possible.





(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Welcome Daughter Samisha With Two Beautiful Cakes (Pics Inside))





Shilpa took to Instagram stories to share some drool-worthy pictures of the six months birthday cakes. While the first cake was a cute macaroon-looking one with clouds, rainbows and cupcakes on top, filled with decadent cream in between, the other was a beautiful white cake that was literally made half, with colourful sprinklers on top along with adorable teddy bear and star fish figurines. Shilpa thanked The Paleoo Bakes bakery for the 'yummy, healthy cake'. The bakery, turns out, specialises in various healthy desserts and bakes that goes well with vegan, keto, paleo, no-sugar or gluten-free diets. No wonder it has been a favourite of the actor since a long time! Have a look at delightful cakes below.

Shilpa Shetty also posted a video on her Instagram wishing Samisha. The video shows Samisha turning over on her tummy in her crib. Shilpa wrote about how quickly kids grow up and how soon her workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her!













