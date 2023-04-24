After a long and hectic work week, the weekend is ideal for relaxing and unwinding. We often head out to our favourite restaurants and enjoy our most-loved gourmet treats. Even our favourite celebrities are no different! From Genelia D'Souza to Anushka Sharma, we have spotted so many of them enjoying wholesome and yummy food to celebrate the weekend. Shilpa Shetty too gave us some wonderful glimpses of her weekend binge which featured ice cream but with a 'gadbad' twist. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty is known for her scrumptious Sunday binges that she regularly shares snippets of. In spite of her busy lifestyle and healthy eating regimes, the weekend is when she makes it a point to let down her hair and enjoy what she wants to eat. This Sunday, Shilpa Shetty enjoyed a summer favourite - ice cream - but it had a gadbad twist. She shared a click of the chilled delight with the hashtags "Gadbad ice cream" and "Sunday Binge".

For the unversed, gadbad ice cream or gadbad falooda is a street-style invention specially made during the summer season. Rather than the classic ice cream scoop, it reinvents it with multiple interesting ingredients. Ice cream scoops are mixed with raisins, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, orange jelly, apple and pomegranate. Syrups and sweet milk can also be added to this lavish dessert. We have found an amazing recipe for gadbad ice cream made with rose petal flavours. Click here for the full recipe.





Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is clearly on a food binge spree. The actress was recently in Mangalore for a shoot, and she enjoyed some of her favourite foods while on the trip. Shilpa Shetty had also posted a picture of herself enjoying some curly fries as part of her recent Sunday binge.

What did you think of Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binges? Tell us in the comments. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in 'Sukhee' playing the titular role. She will also have a pivotal role in the web series 'Indian Police Force', directed by Rohit Shetty.