If there's one celebrity who never fails to give us major food and fitness goals, then it surely is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. An avid social media user, Shilpa keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life every now and then. Be it her yoga and gym sessions or her meal plan, we get to see it all through Instagram. And that's where we got to know that the Bollywood diva swears by a wholesome morning meal. Recently, she took to the photo-sharing app to speak about her love for breakfast yet again. And all we have to say is, "A picture is worth a thousand words".





Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently in her hometown Mangalore. There, she chose to start her weekend with a traditional South Indian breakfast. Shilpa shared a glimpse of her breakfast plate through Instagram stories, which featured all things healthy and yummy. On her plate, we could see a dosa, a puttu, some vadas and two bowls - one consisted of sambhar and the other had coconut chutney in it. Sounds delicious, isn't it? She captioned the picture, "#mangalorediaries" and "#breakfastlover", with a heart emoji.





If this delicious breakfast plate is making you crave for some, then we have the perfect solution for you. We have got you the recipes of each of the above dishes that you can easily make at home. Let's take you through.

How To Put Together A South Indian Breakfast Platter, Shilpa Shetty-Style:

1. How to make dosa:

Dosa is synonymous to South Indian cuisine to most of the world. It is light, wholesome and can be enjoyed anytime of the day. Click here for some of our favourite dosa recipes.

2. How to make puttu:

Literally translates to 'portioned' in Malayalam, puttu is a steamed cylindrical rice flour-based dish that can either be sweet or salty in taste. A quintessential puttu recipe includes rice flour, coconut and salt. Some people also like to enjoy it sweet and include a coconut, jaggery filling in it. Click here for the classic puttu recipe.

3. How to make masala vada:

Spicy, crunchy and absolutely yummy, masala vada perfectly adds a texture to your everyday meal. You can have it in form of main course with chutney and sambhar or pair with tea for a scrumptious evening snack. Click here for the recipe.

4. How to make sambhar:

Sambhar needs no introduction. It is flavourful, wholesome and is super versatile in nature. You can have it with dosa, idli, vada and rice as well. Click here for the classic sambhar recipe.

5. How to make coconut chutney:

No South Indian meal seems complete without a coconut chutney by the side. This humble side dish has a lot of subtle flavours and can be enjoyed with any dish you want. Click here for coconut chutney recipe.





Now that you have the recipes handy, make them at home today and enjoy!