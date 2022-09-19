If there's one celebrity who never ceases to give us food goals on Instagram, it would have to be Shilpa Shetty. Be it a healthy, gluten-free dessert or a comforting Indian meal - Shilpa Shetty enjoys it all with equal gusto. The actress regularly shares snippets from her foodie diaries on Instagram for her fan following of 26.5 million. One of the most eagerly awaited posts that she shares is her Sunday binge. Even though she follows a stringent fitness regime and a healthy diet, she doesn't shy away from letting her hair down and enjoying what she loves every Sunday. This time, Shilpa Shetty binged on a delicious Italian dessert. Wondering what it was? See the picture and find out for yourself:





Shilpa Shetty's amazing Sunday binge looked so good. Photo Credit: instagram

The delicious Italian dessert that Shilpa Shetty enjoyed was none other than Tiramisu. The wholesome sweet was actually prepared by the actress' friend as a special treat. Needless to say, Shilpa Shetty was overjoyed with the delightful dessert that was homemade and absolutely delicious. Thanking her for the Tiramisu, Shilpa Shetty said, "Love you, Akanksha Malhotra. Binging on the BEST TIRAMISU in the world." She also added the hashtag 'Sunday Binge' with her post.





This is not the only food indulgence we have seen from Shilpa Shetty in the recent past. Previously, the actress enjoyed some crispy and hot potato chips mixed with a special masala. Believe it or not, these crunchy delights were actually homemade - courtesy of none other than Shilpa Shetty's son, Viaan Raj Kundra! Click here to read more about this story.





On the work front, Shilpa Shetty recently returned to the silver screen with 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. This was her first film after a gap of fourteen years. Among her upcoming projects are an OTT series with director Rohit Shetty.