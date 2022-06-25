Cupcakes are not only a sight for the sore eyes but also a satisfying treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. And, this is why we can totally understand Shilpa Shetty's reaction as she spotted a bakery selling yummilicious cupcakes in London. In case you weren't aware, the actress is on a holiday with her husband, Raj Kundra, and kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty are also part of the family getaway. Now, coming back to Shilpa's latest food post. She has shared a boomerang featuring the delicious bite-sized cupcakes and her reaction, which is totally spot on. “London Diaries” and “Not Yet Sunday” read the hashtags.





(Also Read: "Missing This," Says Shilpa Shetty As She Shared A Healthy Indulgence; See Pic)





Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty's love for sweetmeat isn't a secret. On her mother's birthday, Shilpa decided to bake a delicious cake all by herself. And, the end result left us craving. Well, we must tell you that baking isn't rocket science. And, after taking the much-needed inspiration from Shilpa's latest post, we have come up with some cup cake recipes.

Coffee and cupcake together? We have signed up, already. Spongy delicious cupcake with a scent of vanilla and a dose of coffee is to die for. Try out this delicious recipe and thank us later

Cupcakes loaded with freshly chopped seasonal fruits is the perfect candidate for a post-dinner dessert. Don't forget to whip some cream for the topping. A complete treat to taste buds. Isn't it?





(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Believes In #Breakfastonthego And We Have Proof; Guess What She Ate)

We always take care of our health enthusiasts, hence presenting these red velvet cupcakes. If you are wondering what is so healthy about this gorgeous sweet dish, dive into the recipe to know the secret ingredient.





4.Vanilla Bean Cupcakes





The name itself is enough to tantalise the tastebuds. Add some almond scent to your whip cream and top the cupcakes with almond flakes. Quite an almond treat, isn't it?

How much chocolate is too much chocolate? Before you answer it, look at these chocolate cupcakes loaded with chocolatey frosting.





Try out these delicious recipes to feed your sweet cravings and thank us later.