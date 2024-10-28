Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a self-confessed foodie and she has once again taken to Instagram to share her latest culinary adventure. This time, her object of affection was a traditional thali from Bhubaneswar. Known for sharing her gourmet escapades with her followers, Shilpa didn't hold back as she offered a delightful glimpse into the local flavours she is enjoying on her current trip. In her latest Instagram Stories, Shilpa shared a beautifully laid-out table topped with an elaborate thali that captured the essence of Odisha's rich culinary heritage. The table was set with glasses turned down and a napkin neatly decorated. The thali itself was a feast for the senses.

Also Read: Karan Johar Treats Karisma, Kareena And Maheep Kapoor To A Spread Of Gourmet Delights

Centred around a bowl of rice, the plate included an array of authentic Bhubaneswar delicacies. There was a bowl of fish curry, two pieces of brinjal fry, fresh salad and a bowl of yellow dal. The spread also included what looked like a rich mutton curry and a soybean/kofta curry, along with other traditional local dishes. To complement the meal, Shilpa Shetty also enjoyed a refreshing glass of buttermilk, garnished with nuts. To sum up her experience, Shilpa added hashtags like “ThaliFan”, “Yummy” and “Bhubaneswardiaries”.

Take a look here:

Shilpa Shetty really is a thali fan! Last month, she thrilled her Instagram followers by sharing her foodie adventure at ITC Grand Central in Mumbai, where she enjoyed a traditional South Indian vegetarian thali. Served on a banana leaf, her meal featured flaky Malabar parottas, steamed rice, sambar, plain yellow dal, vegetable stew and poriyal. She rounded out the feast with Andhra-style seasoned yoghurt (Majjiga Charu), chutneys and crispy papadams. Read more here.

Before that, Shilpa Shetty delighted her Instagram followers with a picture of her savouring what she called the “best Mevar Thali.” The thali featured a variety of dishes: rotis, rice, assorted papads, turmeric-infused sabzi, curry, bhatuwe ki saag, soybean keema, gobi pakodas in curry, matar pulao, hare ghaas ki roti, makki ki roti and fulka. She enjoyed a bite of the hare ghaas ki roti, exclaiming “wah wah wah” in appreciation. Read more.